Minge
|
3 spinal injections, totally numbs chest down to toes .
I could hear everything being said , and feel the procedure with just pulling and pressure . No pain .
Operation was at 4.30 , lasted just short of an hour .
I left the hospital at 8pm .
Feeling in my legs had returned so was able to walk , but cock balls and arse were totally numb ,
Pissed myself 3 times , I only knew because I felt lower legs wet .
Operation Was a horrible experience, was all trussed up on the table with a frame across chest and arms tucked in. Was very hot and uncomfortable.
Apparently they do the procedure while awake because they can administer drugs during it, and recovery time is quicker .
But if it had to be done again, Id find somewhere private again but pay to be put to sleep .
Not because of pain because there wasnt any, just very uncomfortable
