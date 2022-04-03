Pigeon droppings

« on: April 03, 2022, 01:20:00 PM »



Recovery from 1st hip seemed to take AGES! Bruises on upper lleg took MONTHS to disappear. Limped for yonks!



This time though, after 4 days, I'm walking almost without a limp and without sticks! Certain things still require sticks, and I'm deffo gonna use them still, if I feel I need to!



But I was SOOOOOOOOOO not looking forward to the ball ache of recovery this time round!



2nd hip.

« Reply #1 on: April 03, 2022, 01:25:39 PM » When I had my heart surgery I was out of bed and sitting up on the Friday, I had the op Wednesday morning and I got to come home on the Sunday.

Found a couple of decent legs (different colours) and attached them . Took about 9 minutes

Killed the tank crew and drove it back to Washington .

« Reply #4 on: April 03, 2022, 05:02:50 PM » Quote from: Minge on April 03, 2022, 04:28:33 PM

How old were you then minge?

« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:59:58 PM » In recovery now, that wasn't a nice thing to go through .

I was awake for the 1 hour op.

It's hurting to be honest Logged

« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:37:50 PM » 3 spinal injections, totally numbs chest down to toes .

I could hear everything being said , and feel the procedure with just pulling and pressure . No pain .



Operation was at 4.30 , lasted just short of an hour .

I left the hospital at 8pm .



Feeling in my legs had returned so was able to walk , but cock balls and arse were totally numb ,

Pissed myself 3 times , I only knew because I felt lower legs wet .



Operation Was a horrible experience, was all trussed up on the table with a frame across chest and arms tucked in. Was very hot and uncomfortable.



Apparently they do the procedure while awake because they can administer drugs during it, and recovery time is quicker .

But if it had to be done again, Id find somewhere private again but pay to be put to sleep .

Not because of pain because there wasnt any, just very uncomfortable Logged

« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:03:13 AM » Take your time to recuperate and take it steady. I went back to work too quickly before the internal stitches had fully healed. Had to have the operation redone a couple of years later. Try and be a right idle bastard for a month.

« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:16:13 AM » that doesn't sound a nice op to have now you've described it - I'm like you would prefer to be a sleep - i'm the same at the dentist - you cant feel the pain but the pulling and all that goes on - does me no good. I would rather go back to gas and a sleep



so I don't like the read of what you went through - it makes me shiver just reading it.



good luck with the recovery - as others say take it easy or you will end up back in again Logged

« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:58:34 AM » Minge......you've pretty much described what happens for a hip replacement! Sit on the side of the operating bed....stoop forward, relax shoulders, chin on chest....receive injections through the gaps in the spine! That REALLY WAS fkn awful!



I was sooooooo unhappy about the prospect of being awake, that I'm sure the anaesthetist made sure I was as close to "out cold" as he dare!



I woke during surgery and was really confused! I thought I was at home and was wondering why my neighbour was carrying out so much hammering (I couldn't feel anything......I could just hear it). I was out cold again in a short while. Later I realised the hammering was the surgeon hammering the prosthetic into the end of my bone!



Back on the ward, the bottom half of my body was paralysed for hours, and as the feelings started to return, the nurse gave me a cardboard bottle to "go" in! I tried and tried and tried without success (didn't want a catheter). Eventually gave up and accepted defeat only for the nurse to tell me I'd partially wet the bed! I still needed the catheter!



The short term pain and discomfort is worth it for the long term gain!

« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:17:32 AM »



This taking things easy is hard though isnt it , bored shitless , cant move easily, and constant .wouldnt say bad pain as such.. just pain .



Really good news your 2nd op went better than the 1stThis taking things easy is hard though isnt it , bored shitless , cant move easily, and constant .wouldnt say bad pain as such.. just pain . Logged

« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:18:54 AM » Dot has barely gone cold and this site is turning into hypochondriacs(hippochondraics) anonymous.

« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:34:05 AM » Just to add, around 3 weeks ago I pulled a muscle or ligament or something in my right hand side rib cage ,

Walking on an angle trying to relieve the stabbing pains and not being able to bend .

Now this on top of that, life isnt easy at the moment .



« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:37:47 AM »



Not one single post is anyone complaining they're ill when they're not! westlane.....do you actually know what hypochondria is?Not one single post is anyone complaining they're ill when they're not! Logged

« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:49:11 AM » Was checking you don't need to go in for absentsenseofhumouritis,