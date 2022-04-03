Pigeon droppings

« on: April 03, 2022, 01:20:00 PM »



Recovery from 1st hip seemed to take AGES! Bruises on upper lleg took MONTHS to disappear. Limped for yonks!



This time though, after 4 days, I'm walking almost without a limp and without sticks! Certain things still require sticks, and I'm deffo gonna use them still, if I feel I need to!



But I was SOOOOOOOOOO not looking forward to the ball ache of recovery this time round!



2nd hip.Recovery from 1st hip seemed to take AGES! Bruises on upper lleg took MONTHS to disappear. Limped for yonks!This time though, after 4 days, I'm walking almost without a limp and without sticks! Certain things still require sticks, and I'm deffo gonna use them still, if I feel I need to!But I was SOOOOOOOOOO not looking forward to the ball ache of recovery this time round!Pleasant surprise to be as comfortable as I am this time!

Robbso

« Reply #1 on: April 03, 2022, 01:25:39 PM » When I had my heart surgery I was out of bed and sitting up on the Friday, I had the op Wednesday morning and I got to come home on the Sunday.

Minge

« Reply #2 on: April 03, 2022, 04:28:33 PM »

Found a couple of decent legs (different colours) and attached them . Took about 9 minutes

Killed the tank crew and drove it back to Washington .

In 65 I was ran over by a tank , amputated both legs myself ,Found a couple of decent legs (different colours) and attached them . Took about 9 minutesKilled the tank crew and drove it back to Washington .

Robbso

How old were you then minge?

Minge

« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:59:58 PM » In recovery now, that wasn't a nice thing to go through .

I was awake for the 1 hour op.

It's hurting to be honest

Minge

« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:37:50 PM » 3 spinal injections, totally numbs chest down to toes .

I could hear everything being said , and feel the procedure with just pulling and pressure . No pain .



Operation was at 4.30 , lasted just short of an hour .

I left the hospital at 8pm .



Feeling in my legs had returned so was able to walk , but cock balls and arse were totally numb ,

Pissed myself 3 times , I only knew because I felt lower legs wet .



Operation Was a horrible experience, was all trussed up on the table with a frame across chest and arms tucked in. Was very hot and uncomfortable.



Apparently they do the procedure while awake because they can administer drugs during it, and recovery time is quicker .

But if it had to be done again, Id find somewhere private again but pay to be put to sleep .

Not because of pain because there wasnt any, just very uncomfortable