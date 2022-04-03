Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 06, 2022, 01:16:29 AM
Just had total hip replacement.........
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 461


« on: April 03, 2022, 01:20:00 PM »
2nd hip.

Recovery from 1st hip seemed to take AGES!  Bruises on upper lleg took MONTHS to disappear.  Limped for yonks!

This time though, after 4 days, I'm walking almost without a limp and without sticks!  Certain things still require sticks,  and I'm deffo gonna use them still, if I feel I need to!

But I was SOOOOOOOOOO not looking forward to the ball ache of recovery this time round!

Pleasant surprise to be as comfortable as I am this time!  :like:
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 16 045


« Reply #1 on: April 03, 2022, 01:25:39 PM »
When I had my heart surgery I was out of bed and sitting up on the Friday, I had the op Wednesday morning  and I got to come home on the Sunday.
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 900

« Reply #2 on: April 03, 2022, 04:28:33 PM »
In 65 I was ran over by a tank , amputated both legs myself ,
Found a couple of decent legs (different colours) and attached them . Took about 9 minutes
Killed the tank crew and drove it back to Washington .
 :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 594



« Reply #3 on: April 03, 2022, 04:33:50 PM »
Good news Mr Droppings  :like:
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 16 045


« Reply #4 on: April 03, 2022, 05:02:50 PM »
Quote from: Minge on April 03, 2022, 04:28:33 PM
In 65 I was ran over by a tank , amputated both legs myself ,
Found a couple of decent legs (different colours) and attached them . Took about 9 minutes
Killed the tank crew and drove it back to Washington .
 :like:

How old were you then minge?
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 900

Superstar


« Reply #5 on: April 03, 2022, 07:19:15 PM »
60 I think
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 16 045


« Reply #6 on: April 03, 2022, 08:06:39 PM »
Benjamin Button
Logged
Snoozy
Posts: 631


« Reply #7 on: April 03, 2022, 11:27:09 PM »
Quote from: Minge on April 03, 2022, 04:28:33 PM
In 65 I was ran over by a tank , amputated both legs myself ,
Found a couple of decent legs (different colours) and attached them . Took about 9 minutes
Killed the tank crew and drove it back to Washington .
 :like:

 
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 900

Superstar


« Reply #8 on: April 04, 2022, 01:17:29 PM »
Stomach hernia operation tomorrow 1pm

Logged
Bernie
Posts: 7 560


« Reply #9 on: April 04, 2022, 03:26:01 PM »
Quote from: Minge on April 04, 2022, 01:17:29 PM
Stomach hernia operation tomorrow 1pm



Good luck, wish you speedy recovery.
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 900

Superstar


« Reply #10 on: April 04, 2022, 03:51:40 PM »
 :like: thanks matey
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 16 045


« Reply #11 on: April 04, 2022, 03:53:18 PM »
Quote from: Minge on April 04, 2022, 01:17:29 PM
Stomach hernia operation tomorrow 1pm



Are you doing it yourself with a bread knife.

Good luck BTW
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 900

Superstar


« Reply #12 on: April 04, 2022, 05:15:57 PM »
 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 14 555


« Reply #13 on: April 04, 2022, 10:03:29 PM »
 :like:

Well done to you.
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 900

Superstar


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:59:58 PM »
In recovery now, that wasn't a nice thing to go through .
I was awake for the 1 hour op.
It's hurting to be honest
Logged
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 461


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:03:02 PM »
Get well soon me old mucker
Logged
Minge
Posts: 10 900

Superstar


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:37:50 PM »
3 spinal injections, totally numbs chest down to toes .
I could hear everything being said , and feel the procedure with just pulling and pressure . No pain .

Operation was at 4.30 , lasted just short of an hour .
I left the hospital at 8pm .

Feeling in my legs had returned so was able to walk , but cock balls and arse were totally numb ,
Pissed myself 3 times , I only knew because I felt lower legs wet .

Operation Was a horrible experience, was all trussed up on the table with a frame across chest and arms tucked in. Was very hot and uncomfortable.

Apparently they do the procedure while awake because they can administer drugs during it, and recovery time is quicker .
But if it had to be done again, Id find somewhere private again but pay to be put to sleep .
Not because of pain because there wasnt any, just very uncomfortable
Logged
38red
Posts: 630


« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:03:13 AM »
Take your time to recuperate and take it steady. I went back to work too quickly before the internal stitches had fully healed. Had to have the operation redone a couple of years later. Try and be a right idle bastard for a month.
Logged
