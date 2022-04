Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 459





Posts: 459 Just had total hip replacement......... « on: Yesterday at 01:20:00 PM »



Recovery from 1st hip seemed to take AGES! Bruises on upper lleg took MONTHS to disappear. Limped for yonks!



This time though, after 4 days, I'm walking almost without a limp and without sticks! Certain things still require sticks, and I'm deffo gonna use them still, if I feel I need to!



But I was SOOOOOOOOOO not looking forward to the ball ache of recovery this time round!



Pleasant surprise to be as comfortable as I am this time! 2nd hip.Recovery from 1st hip seemed to take AGES! Bruises on upper lleg took MONTHS to disappear. Limped for yonks!This time though, after 4 days, I'm walking almost without a limp and without sticks! Certain things still require sticks, and I'm deffo gonna use them still, if I feel I need to!But I was SOOOOOOOOOO not looking forward to the ball ache of recovery this time round!Pleasant surprise to be as comfortable as I am this time! Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 16 042





Posts: 16 042 Re: Just had total hip replacement......... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:25:39 PM » When I had my heart surgery I was out of bed and sitting up on the Friday, I had the op Wednesday morning and I got to come home on the Sunday. Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 898



Superstar





Posts: 10 898Superstar Re: Just had total hip replacement......... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:28:33 PM »

Found a couple of decent legs (different colours) and attached them . Took about 9 minutes

Killed the tank crew and drove it back to Washington .

In 65 I was ran over by a tank , amputated both legs myself ,Found a couple of decent legs (different colours) and attached them . Took about 9 minutesKilled the tank crew and drove it back to Washington . Logged