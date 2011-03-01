Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ukrainian resistance  (Read 149 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 09:51:57 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60970818

Kinnell Have some of *that*!,
Billy Balfour
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:22:49 AM »
Look on twitter. Type in Russian tanks and also helicopters. They're getting a spanking.
They used the UK sent starstreak missile the other day and downed a helicopter.  Look through the threads in it; it explains what it does. They have no chance to evade it.

https://mobile.twitter.com/TheLegateIN/status/1510137593509584897
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:07:14 PM »
A lot of me doesnt like to see it because a lot of those killed are ordinary men. The other, practical part tell me that some of those troops are murmurous bastards and, hey, you fucking started it.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:33:50 PM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18150773/russian-soldiers-die-poisoned-pies-civilians/

Fuck em
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:37:27 PM »
Just give the Ukrainians the weapons they need and they will defeat Putins murderers.
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:33:49 PM »
I thought we were
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:44:20 PM »
Looks like these fuckers are murdering civilians as they withdraw. A lunatic in charge of a nuclear arsenal like Russia has is still a concern.
