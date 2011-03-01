Billy Balfour

Re: Ukrainian resistance « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:22:49 AM »

They used the UK sent starstreak missile the other day and downed a helicopter. Look through the threads in it; it explains what it does. They have no chance to evade it.



https://mobile.twitter.com/TheLegateIN/status/1510137593509584897 Look on twitter. Type in Russian tanks and also helicopters. They're getting a spanking.