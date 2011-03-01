Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com
FAO Ben re profile icons
Author
Topic: FAO Ben re profile icons (Read 48 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 660
FAO Ben re profile icons
«
on:
Today
at 06:39:18 PM »
Hello Ben , board administrator.
Have we lost the ability to have little pictures in our profiles? I went to change mine today and none would take and now my old one has gone. When i look around the only poster i see with a pic is Bob sexy alsatian thing.
Everyone should have a profile pic, adds a bit of colour and makes posters more identifiable
Maybe I'm just doing it wrong?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 020
Re: FAO Ben re profile icons
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:57:21 PM »
The option is still there but for some reason the icon you chose is no longer available.
I havent deleted or fiddled with anything so Im still on the case as to why.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 587
Re: FAO Ben re profile icons
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:20:01 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 06:57:21 PM
so Im still on the case as to why.
Steve used to use that line a lot. Im all over this that sort of shite
Alsatian thing
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 020
Re: FAO Ben re profile icons
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:21:35 PM »
Its a tricky one so Im going to have to speak to my supervisor and get back to you.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 587
Re: FAO Ben re profile icons
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:07:42 PM »
Good lad
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 660
Re: FAO Ben re profile icons
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:25:20 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 06:57:21 PM
The option is still there but for some reason the icon you chose is no longer available.
I havent deleted or fiddled with anything so Im still on the case as to why.
Merci
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 512
Infant Herpes
Re: FAO Ben re profile icons
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:30:45 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 06:57:21 PM
I havent fiddled with anything .
There was no suggestion that you had.
Logged
I know where you live
Loading...