Author Topic: FAO Ben re profile icons  (Read 46 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: Today at 06:39:18 PM »
Hello Ben , board administrator.

Have we lost the ability to have little pictures in our profiles? I went to  change mine today and none would take and now my old one has gone.  When i look around the only poster i see with a pic is Bob sexy alsatian thing.

Everyone should have a profile pic, adds a bit of colour and makes posters more identifiable

Maybe I'm just doing it wrong?
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:57:21 PM »
The option is still there but for some reason the icon you chose is no longer available.

I havent deleted or fiddled with anything so Im still on the case as to why.
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:20:01 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 06:57:21 PM

so Im still on the case as to why.


 :alf: :alf: Steve used to use that line a lot. Im all over this that sort of shite  :nige:

Alsatian thing 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:21:35 PM »
Its a tricky one so Im going to have to speak to my supervisor and get back to you.
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:07:42 PM »
 mcl Good lad
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:25:20 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 06:57:21 PM
The option is still there but for some reason the icon you chose is no longer available.

I havent deleted or fiddled with anything so Im still on the case as to why.

Merci
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:30:45 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 06:57:21 PM


I havent fiddled with anything .

There was no suggestion that you had.
I know where you live
