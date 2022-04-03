MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 663





Posts: 4 663

Re: If ever a man looked like a sex pest « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:01:31 AM » Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 11:43:53 AM Hankey Pankey



Phil Taylor had a bit of form for this as well too. Will darts have its own "me too" movement? It will seem much worse as they are all so big and clammy. Phil Taylor had a bit of form for this as well too. Will darts have its own "me too" movement? It will seem much worse as they are all so big and clammy.