headset

Offline



Posts: 4 846





Posts: 4 846 HEADSETS WEEKEND MONEYSPINNER !! « on: Today at 08:06:07 AM »



TWO - 1 TRICKY TREBLES TODAY AND A NAG FOR THE SCOTTISH NATIONAL.



IN IT TO WIN IT



SCOTTISH NATIONAL.



15:35 Ayr - Paying 6 Places instead of 4.



1 e/w - Stormy Judge.



----





TODAY'S FIRST TRICKY TREBLE



3 IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP TO HELP BORO PROVIDING WE DO THE BUSINESS.



THE DADDY BET 3 DRAWS AS WELL.



COVENTRY V BLACKBURN

LUTON V MILLWALL

STOKE V SHEFF UTD.





-----



TODAYS 2ND TRICKY TREBLE





THREE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE.



1 OF EACH RESULT.



DIRTY LEEDS V SOUTHAMPTON - HOME WIN



WOLVES V ASTON VILLA - AWAY WIN.



MAN UTD V LEICESTER CITY - DRAW.







GOOD LUCK TO THOSE HAVING A MATCHDAY PUNT - A QUITE ONE OR NOT

















THE CHAMPIONSHIP AND PREMIER LEAGUE RUN-IN IS HERER FOLLOWING THE INTERNATIONAL BREAK.TWO - 1 TRICKY TREBLES TODAY AND A NAG FOR THE SCOTTISH NATIONAL.IN IT TO WIN ITSCOTTISH NATIONAL.15:35 Ayr - Paying 6 Places instead of 4.1 e/w - Stormy Judge.----TODAY'S FIRST TRICKY TREBLE3 IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP TO HELP BORO PROVIDING WE DO THE BUSINESS.THE DADDY BET 3 DRAWS AS WELL.COVENTRY V BLACKBURNLUTON V MILLWALLSTOKE V SHEFF UTD.-----TODAYS 2ND TRICKY TREBLETHREE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE.1 OF EACH RESULT.DIRTY LEEDS V SOUTHAMPTON - HOME WINWOLVES V ASTON VILLA - AWAY WIN.MAN UTD V LEICESTER CITY - DRAW.GOOD LUCK TO THOSE HAVING A MATCHDAY PUNT - A QUITE ONE OR NOT Logged