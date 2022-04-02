politics going off in boro - I think he has done more for Boro than the last lot despite his reported faults.

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 658







Posts: 4 658 Re: boro mayor andy preston having a verbal toe to toe with labour - LOL « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:30:15 AM » Quote from: headset on Today at 07:02:24 AM









https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/mayor-defends-himself-after-labour-23566862

politics going off in boro - I think he has done more for Boro than the last lot despite his reported faults.

Not sure about him. I think he is more focused on being mayor of Facebook than Middlesbrough. He bangs on a lot about these new office blocks in town but they could yet prove to be white elephants.



He has no regard for councillors or council protocols, which I kind of get as most councillors are wastes of space and council rules will be frustrating. But by riding roughshod over constitutions and procedural norms he leaves himself open to allegations of corruption and bullying and that will eventually bring him down. Good leaders unite, but in his time the council has become particularly dysfunctional and toxic and he is having to recruit the more, shall we say less impressive councillors, to his executive to keep him in power after his previous allies moved away from him.



Saying that I cant stand that Storey, there is a career politician if ever there was one. Joan Mc Tigue should get the job for taking down Capio Not sure about him. I think he is more focused on being mayor of Facebook than Middlesbrough. He bangs on a lot about these new office blocks in town but they could yet prove to be white elephants.He has no regard for councillors or council protocols, which I kind of get as most councillors are wastes of space and council rules will be frustrating. But by riding roughshod over constitutions and procedural norms he leaves himself open to allegations of corruption and bullying and that will eventually bring him down. Good leaders unite, but in his time the council has become particularly dysfunctional and toxic and he is having to recruit the more, shall we say less impressive councillors, to his executive to keep him in power after his previous allies moved away from him.Saying that I cant stand that Storey, there is a career politician if ever there was one. Joan Mc Tigue should get the job for taking down Capio Logged