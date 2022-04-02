headset

Savannah Marshall - The Poolie Boxer
« on: April 02, 2022, 06:53:39 AM »



a decent opponent tonight which I think she will overcome and then the big one against the American lass..





now that one will be explosive if it happens. The might be some respect as boxers between them both but the is no love lost between them both is my take on things.





she is a down-to-earth local lass whom I think will top the tree at the end these next 2 fights providing the Claressa Shields happens.



I will be tunes in for it - to see how she gets on



https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/30778/12578828/savannah-marshall-no-one-on-the-planet-can-beat-me-get-past-femke-hermans-and-claressa-shields-is-next

