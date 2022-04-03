Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 03, 2022
Topic: Savannah Marshall - The Poolie Boxer
Yesterday at 06:53:39 AM
fights tonight for any boxing fans. A local lass who can box and punch - I've watched her a few times.

a decent opponent tonight which I think she will overcome and then the big one against the American lass..


now that one will be explosive if it happens. The might be some respect as boxers between them both but the is no love lost between them both is my take on things.


she is a down-to-earth local lass whom I think will top the tree at the end these next 2 fights providing the Claressa Shields happens.

I will be tunes in for it - to see how she gets on

https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/30778/12578828/savannah-marshall-no-one-on-the-planet-can-beat-me-get-past-femke-hermans-and-claressa-shields-is-next
Today at 07:57:13 AM
Seen her interviewed a few times and she seems like a really pleasant lass. I can't watch women or children box, call me old fashioned or sexist but it just doesn't sit right. Remember going to an ABA night at the country club and seeing children with bust noses and adults egging them on in a proper bear pit atmosphere, all a bit distasteful.
Today at 08:47:48 AM
Boom....out went the lights , very impressive win., i think she is diffrent class to CS, hits a hell of a lot harder than most.
