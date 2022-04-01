Welcome,
April 01, 2022, 08:57:15 PM
Djed spence
Author
Topic: Djed spence (Read 21 times)
Minge
Posts: 10 885
Superstar
Djed spence
«
on:
Today
at 07:57:50 PM »
Man united now interested in the spud
Man united
Tottenham
Arsenal
Bidding war £25million
Robbso
Posts: 16 034
Re: Djed spence
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:59:34 PM »
Snap their fucking hands off. Any of them.
