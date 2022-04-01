Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 01, 2022, 08:57:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Djed spence  (Read 21 times)
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 885

Superstar


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:57:50 PM »
Man united now interested in the spud 

Man united
Tottenham
Arsenal

Bidding war  £25million  :like:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 034


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:59:34 PM »
Snap their fucking hands off. Any of them.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 