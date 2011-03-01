Welcome,
April 01, 2022, 08:57:02 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
World Cup draw
Author
Topic: World Cup draw
Robbso
World Cup draw
Ben G
Re: World Cup draw
USA on 25th November
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Re: World Cup draw
Iran 21st
Robbso
Re: World Cup draw
Jocks, taffs or ukraine
Ben G
Re: World Cup draw
Fuck knows on whenever!
Minge
Re: World Cup draw
Cant wait
Iran
USA
Ukraine .for me
Robbso
Re: World Cup draw
I have my doubts whether theyll get to play
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: World Cup draw
Should give them a bye
Robbso
Re: World Cup draw
The jocks will want to claim another nil nil victory and celebrate till spring. So theyll be well up for the playoffs.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: World Cup draw
https://theathletic.com/live-blogs/world-cup-draw-live/nQibbKM9N3eK/
One or two nasty groups. Going to be bloody boiling which will hurt us
Robbso
Re: World Cup draw
Stadiums are air conditioned, arent they
Loading...