April 01, 2022, 08:56:50 PM
Author Topic: World Cup draw  (Read 121 times)
Robbso
« on: Today at 05:48:00 PM »
 :mido:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:58:25 PM »
USA on 25th November
Tory Cunt
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:05:51 PM »
Iran 21st :homer:
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:17:18 PM »
Jocks, taffs or ukraine
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:17:31 PM »
Fuck knows on whenever!
Tory Cunt
Minge
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:19:23 PM »
Cant wait  :mido:
Iran
USA
Ukraine.for me
« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:05 PM by Minge »
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:28:42 PM »
I have my doubts whether theyll get to play souey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:56:28 PM »
Should give them a bye
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:07:34 PM »
The jocks will want to claim another nil nil victory and celebrate till spring. So theyll be well up for the playoffs.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:13:40 PM »
https://theathletic.com/live-blogs/world-cup-draw-live/nQibbKM9N3eK/

One or two nasty groups. Going to be bloody boiling which will hurt us
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:37:25 PM »
Stadiums are air conditioned, arent they
