April 01, 2022, 04:49:03 PM
Author Topic: Power cut TS6  (Read 8 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Today at 04:29:54 PM »
Went off around dinnertime.......repair/reconnection not estimated to be complete till 9pm!

Must have saved around 2 grand at todays prices! mcl
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:34:11 PM »
Fuckers left mine on. Im skint now cry
