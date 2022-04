Winston

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: April 01, 2022, 09:49:32 AM » Im going to go for a win



It would be good to see McGree back as he seemed to play quite a bit more forward and linked well with the forwards. Im sure news on his inclusion will be confirmed soon enough



Otherwise not a lot to say other than hopefully the break gave everyone a chance to recharge their batteries Logged

Ben G



Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #1 on: April 01, 2022, 10:20:27 AM » Ive only ever met one person who supported Peterborough United.He was the most obnoxious twat youd ever wish to meet.



I hope we smash the fookers and send them down. Logged Tory Cunt

headset

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:27:26 AM »



That said I thought the same about Sheff Utd one year under Wilder funnily enough and we done them over quite convincing with that 3 quickfire 1st half goals if memory serves me right. So that's the type of start we might need against Fulham in mid week





I'm going 3-1 boro today @ the other boro ground - goalscorers & bets to come when the teams out ...CMON BORO Its pretty much a must-win for me today - not season-defining but with Fulham to come mid-week we need 3pts today on the basis we could well lose to them on Wednesday - I'm not normally a bottle job when predicting Boro results, but I do like the cut of Fulham. And we will do well to get something against them if they turn up to the Riverside and play full throttle.That said I thought the same about Sheff Utd one year under Wilder funnily enough and we done them over quite convincing with that 3 quickfire 1st half goals if memory serves me right. So that's the type of start we might need against Fulham in mid weekI'm going 3-1 boro today @ the other boro ground - goalscorers & bets to come when the teams out ...CMON BORO Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:11:43 AM » Last time I was at Posh Faris Haroun scored 2 goals and I thought what a good player that lad was going to be. Didn't quite happen





Comfortable 3-0 win today with either Balugan or Connelley getting a brace Logged

Gingerpig

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:06:16 AM » 0-3, they are shite , they have a go ,but always concede , now is the full throttle time , no injuries ......gerrin to em Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

headset

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:11:21 PM »





Folarin Balogun

Middlesbrough 3-1

First Goal Scorer40/1

Peterborough v Middlesbrough 2.50







Andraz Sporar

Last Goal Scorer

Peterborough v Middlesbrough

7/2 1.00





Dael Fry

Anytime Goalscorer

Peterborough v Middlesbrough

12/1 1.00





Isaiah Jones

Anytime Goalscorer

Peterborough v Middlesbrough

7/2 1.00





Marcus Tavernier

Anytime Goalscorer

Peterborough v Middlesbrough

7/2 1.00



CMON BORO !!!

BETS ARE ON - THE TEAMS ARE IN THE TUNNELFolarin BalogunMiddlesbrough 3-1First Goal Scorer40/1Peterborough v Middlesbrough 2.50Andraz SporarLast Goal ScorerPeterborough v Middlesbrough7/2 1.00Dael FryAnytime GoalscorerPeterborough v Middlesbrough12/1 1.00Isaiah JonesAnytime GoalscorerPeterborough v Middlesbrough7/2 1.00Marcus TavernierAnytime GoalscorerPeterborough v Middlesbrough7/2 1.00CMON BORO !!! Logged

Minge

Posts: 10 890Superstar Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:27:24 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:11:43 AM Last time I was at Posh Faris Haroun scored 2 goals and I thought what a good player that lad was going to be. Didn't quite happen





headset

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:49:00 PM » OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR....





4-0 FUCKING HELL ----- COME ON BORO .... BRING ON THR FULHAM...



TOP FINISH AND PLEASED FOR WATMORE ONE OF LIFES GOOD GUYS..



AS FOR BIG JOSH HE JUST KEEPS ON SCORING



Logged

headset

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:59:03 PM » a big 3pts - we normally blow these expected games.





a couple of shaky moments but thats the beauty of football....



on to the next one and its a big one that will test us thats for sure. Logged