Winston

Offline



Posts: 820





Posts: 820 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: Yesterday at 09:49:32 AM » Im going to go for a win



It would be good to see McGree back as he seemed to play quite a bit more forward and linked well with the forwards. Im sure news on his inclusion will be confirmed soon enough



Otherwise not a lot to say other than hopefully the break gave everyone a chance to recharge their batteries Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 5 018





Mountain KingPosts: 5 018 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 AM » Ive only ever met one person who supported Peterborough United.He was the most obnoxious twat youd ever wish to meet.



I hope we smash the fookers and send them down. Logged Tory Cunt

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 846





Posts: 4 846 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:27:26 AM »



That said I thought the same about Sheff Utd one year under Wilder funnily enough and we done them over quite convincing with that 3 quickfire 1st half goals if memory serves me right. So that's the type of start we might need against Fulham in mid week





I'm going 3-1 boro today @ the other boro ground - goalscorers & bets to come when the teams out ...CMON BORO Its pretty much a must-win for me today - not season-defining but with Fulham to come mid-week we need 3pts today on the basis we could well lose to them on Wednesday - I'm not normally a bottle job when predicting Boro results, but I do like the cut of Fulham. And we will do well to get something against them if they turn up to the Riverside and play full throttle.That said I thought the same about Sheff Utd one year under Wilder funnily enough and we done them over quite convincing with that 3 quickfire 1st half goals if memory serves me right. So that's the type of start we might need against Fulham in mid weekI'm going 3-1 boro today @ the other boro ground - goalscorers & bets to come when the teams out ...CMON BORO Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 658





Posts: 4 658 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:11:43 AM » Last time I was at Posh Faris Haroun scored 2 goals and I thought what a good player that lad was going to be. Didn't quite happen





Comfortable 3-0 win today with either Balugan or Connelley getting a brace Logged

Gingerpig

Online



Posts: 1 048





Posts: 1 048 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:06:16 AM » 0-3, they are shite , they have a go ,but always concede , now is the full throttle time , no injuries ......gerrin to em Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 846





Posts: 4 846 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:11:21 PM »





Folarin Balogun

Middlesbrough 3-1

First Goal Scorer40/1

Peterborough v Middlesbrough 2.50







Andraz Sporar

Last Goal Scorer

Peterborough v Middlesbrough

7/2 1.00





Dael Fry

Anytime Goalscorer

Peterborough v Middlesbrough

12/1 1.00





Isaiah Jones

Anytime Goalscorer

Peterborough v Middlesbrough

7/2 1.00





Marcus Tavernier

Anytime Goalscorer

Peterborough v Middlesbrough

7/2 1.00



CMON BORO !!!

BETS ARE ON - THE TEAMS ARE IN THE TUNNELFolarin BalogunMiddlesbrough 3-1First Goal Scorer40/1Peterborough v Middlesbrough 2.50Andraz SporarLast Goal ScorerPeterborough v Middlesbrough7/2 1.00Dael FryAnytime GoalscorerPeterborough v Middlesbrough12/1 1.00Isaiah JonesAnytime GoalscorerPeterborough v Middlesbrough7/2 1.00Marcus TavernierAnytime GoalscorerPeterborough v Middlesbrough7/2 1.00CMON BORO !!! Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 890



Superstar





Posts: 10 890Superstar Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #18 on: Today at 04:27:24 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:11:43 AM Last time I was at Posh Faris Haroun scored 2 goals and I thought what a good player that lad was going to be. Didn't quite happen





Comfortable 3-0 win today with either Balugan or Connelley getting a brace



Haroun, worst excuse for a professional footballer I've ever seen at any club ever in the history of football.

Haroun, worst excuse for a professional footballer I've ever seen at any club ever in the history of football. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 846





Posts: 4 846 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #21 on: Today at 04:49:00 PM » OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR....





4-0 FUCKING HELL ----- COME ON BORO .... BRING ON THR FULHAM...



TOP FINISH AND PLEASED FOR WATMORE ONE OF LIFES GOOD GUYS..



AS FOR BIG JOSH HE JUST KEEPS ON SCORING



Logged