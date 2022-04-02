Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 02, 2022, 12:18:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Peterborough - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 142 times)
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 818


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:49:32 AM »
Im going to go for a win

It would be good to see McGree back as he seemed to play quite a bit more forward and linked well with the forwards. Im sure news on his inclusion will be confirmed soon enough

Otherwise not a lot to say other than hopefully the break gave everyone a chance to recharge their batteries
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 013


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 AM »
Ive only ever met one person who supported Peterborough United.He was the most obnoxious twat youd ever wish to meet.

I hope we smash the fookers and send them down.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 035


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:32:26 PM »
Zilch 6
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 839


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:27:26 AM »
Its pretty much a must-win for me today - not season-defining but with Fulham to come mid-week we need 3pts today on the basis we could well lose to them on Wednesday - I'm not normally a bottle job when predicting Boro results, but I do like the cut of Fulham. And we will do well to get something against them if they turn up to the Riverside and play full throttle.

That said I thought the same about Sheff Utd one year under Wilder funnily enough and we done them over quite convincing with that 3 quickfire 1st half goals if memory serves me right. So that's the type of start we might need against Fulham in mid week


I'm going 3-1 boro today @ the other boro ground - goalscorers & bets to come when the teams out ...CMON BORO :mido:
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 534

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:44:48 AM »
Bad feeling about this one, going 2-2
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 658


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:11:43 AM »
Last time I was at Posh Faris Haroun scored 2 goals and I thought what a good player that lad was going to be. Didn't quite happen


Comfortable 3-0 win today with either Balugan or Connelley getting a brace
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 048


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:06:16 AM »
0-3, they are shite , they  have a go ,but always concede , now is the full throttle time , no injuries ......gerrin to em
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 013


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:38:59 AM »
Flo looks in top nick for the run in.


I suspect weve got our Fuchs/Gaston for the run in!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 