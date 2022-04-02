Its pretty much a must-win for me today - not season-defining but with Fulham to come mid-week we need 3pts today on the basis we could well lose to them on Wednesday - I'm not normally a bottle job when predicting Boro results, but I do like the cut of Fulham. And we will do well to get something against them if they turn up to the Riverside and play full throttle.
That said I thought the same about Sheff Utd one year under Wilder funnily enough and we done them over quite convincing with that 3 quickfire 1st half goals if memory serves me right. So that's the type of start we might need against Fulham in mid week
I'm going 3-1 boro today @ the other boro ground - goalscorers & bets to come when the teams out ...CMON BORO