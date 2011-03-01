Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Howson taken aback by Tuchel praise
on: Today at 06:45:13 AM
I had him heading out the door as more or less finished at this level in the summer under Warnock.

and has actually taken his game up a notch under Wilder - I think he will get an extension - maybe a year rolling type contract

if we go up he might be a useful squad player in the premier league, but if we stay down he will definitely be a key player next year based on the past few months under Wilder.


The pressure on the current squad are they good enough to get us over the line now - the door is open to the playoffs - failure to make them would mean the squad needs looking at and simply be viewed as not good enough as a unit if we finish outside the top 6.


it's going to be touch and go for me, but it should be an exciting run-in for us as watching supporters


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/jonny-howson-middlesbrough-promotion-tuchel-23562062
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:10:39 AM
Getting to the business end of the season now. Big away following again tomorrow. The players need to perform away from the riverside. 9 am train for me :mido:
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:53:15 AM
Got bastard COVID, cant go
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:10:08 AM
Fucking part timer :redcard:
