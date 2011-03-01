headset

Howson taken aback by Tuchel praise



and has actually taken his game up a notch under Wilder - I think he will get an extension - maybe a year rolling type contract



if we go up he might be a useful squad player in the premier league, but if we stay down he will definitely be a key player next year based on the past few months under Wilder.





The pressure on the current squad are they good enough to get us over the line now - the door is open to the playoffs - failure to make them would mean the squad needs looking at and simply be viewed as not good enough as a unit if we finish outside the top 6.





it's going to be touch and go for me, but it should be an exciting run-in for us as watching supporters





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/jonny-howson-middlesbrough-promotion-tuchel-23562062





