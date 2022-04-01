headset

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes hated England.



as good as Fergie was as a manager - I'm sure the jock fucker poisoned all their heads towards England.





now you've got the likes of Maguire and,his team mates crying coz he is getting a bit of stick from the crowds.



i get its daft booing a player before a game but fuck me - can you imagine some of the soft fuckers of today playing back in the day - when you did get shit from the terraces and it was fucking shit and not just a few boos.



the treat like fucking babies now - over paid or not and i dont begrudge them the coin - i would take it as well and would take any name calling within reason ( not race or homaphobic shit) for the wedge they get.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18128875/paul-scholes-hated-england-bullied-man-utd/

Re: Man Utd legend Paul Scholes hated England.
I get what you are saying but that's undermining the managers - it's their job to pick the team not the players - I agree he is or was world-class but equally, I think so was Franck and Steven Gerrard.



and I actually think Gerrard was the best out the 3 but obviously the other two played in better teams at the time. So I can see why some managers never played him. Of course its all about opinions hence why your argument carries some weight.



plus he doesn't come across as the type to be bullied - so i think that's bullshit in a lot of ways