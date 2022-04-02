headset

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes hated England. « on: Yesterday at 06:03:53 AM »



as good as Fergie was as a manager - I'm sure the jock fucker poisoned all their heads towards England.





now you've got the likes of Maguire and,his team mates crying coz he is getting a bit of stick from the crowds.



i get its daft booing a player before a game but fuck me - can you imagine some of the soft fuckers of today playing back in the day - when you did get shit from the terraces and it was fucking shit and not just a few boos.



the treat like fucking babies now - over paid or not and i dont begrudge them the coin - i would take it as well and would take any name calling within reason ( not race or homaphobic shit) for the wedge they get.



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18128875/paul-scholes-hated-england-bullied-man-utd/

