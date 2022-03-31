Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 04, 2022, 04:53:31 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
You know youve made it when
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: You know youve made it when (Read 754 times)
0 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 792
You know youve made it when
«
on:
March 31, 2022, 11:27:22 PM »
They start having to merge threads about you. Calm the feck down lads, Im just one guy.
I particularly liked Coulby aka the Wealdstone Raiders comment I dont condone violence, but can someone a bit bigger than me call him out. Id do it myself, but Im busy at work etc
Robbso said you were 8 stone wet through, but Im honestly not that scary Coulbs lad
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 843
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #1 on:
April 01, 2022, 05:30:05 AM »
are winding that lot up again.
I know you can look after yourself but you are safe on here with me and Bernie the known giant slayers
that's if you are not already us in the first place ------------- don't be letting on to Ken if you are like
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 5 022
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #2 on:
April 01, 2022, 12:22:11 PM »
How many parrots does one have to penetrate to become such a revered figure?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 593
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #3 on:
April 01, 2022, 01:44:02 PM »
Cheers Matty That made me look to see if I could actually see that site. Found Ricks thread and thought Id stepped into a time machine. Redkens long rant - I *think* hes serious
Rick takes the piss out of the low post levels on here when nearly every thread on there in admin or moderator
Some gadge doesnt believe in violence but thanks Matty should be confronted to his face
Flyme Lite, theyve got two threads pinned . You need to go over and see what they are, the radical fuckers
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 792
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #4 on:
April 01, 2022, 11:07:27 PM »
Its no laughing matter, Bob.
Do you even KNOW how much money Kenny is having to plough into Redraw to keep it afloat???
With the sheer volume of posts they have on there, youre talking upwards of two pounds a month. Just think on eh
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 897
Superstar
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #5 on:
April 02, 2022, 01:04:43 PM »
Hows you matey, everything good ?
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 792
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #6 on:
April 02, 2022, 01:45:27 PM »
5 replies
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 897
Superstar
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #7 on:
April 02, 2022, 01:55:31 PM »
Heres another
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 897
Superstar
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #8 on:
April 02, 2022, 04:25:28 PM »
Your a popular guy , here's a top up
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 792
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #9 on:
April 02, 2022, 10:48:20 PM »
Quote from: Minge on April 02, 2022, 04:25:28 PM
Your a popular guy , here's a top up
Does Kenny put an extra finger up your bum for every reply
Yer daft baldy get
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 4 664
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:45:52 AM »
Our board is shit because it doesn't get much traffic. Their board is shit in a much more tragic way.
The likelihood is COB has had its day and Red Roar will never have its day. Of the two, this has better fundamentals in place for growth.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:10:37 PM by MF(c) DOOM
»
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 599
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 12:02:10 PM »
90% of the posts on the front page on there are started by Admin or moderators. Most of them are Lids spouting shite.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 792
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 01:19:19 PM »
Their forum software is running on version 2.1, where as this place is running on 1.1
So theyre, like, 1 betterer.
Its just maths, guys.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 897
Superstar
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:20:38 PM »
Im admin on a forum .
STATISTICS
Total posts 994993 Total topics 117488 Total members 14303 Our newest member Frankiepankie
ACTIVITY OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS
New posts 166 New topics 21 New users 27
In total there were 512 users :: 349 registered, 13 hidden and 150 guests active over the last 24 hours .
Youve a long way to go
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 593
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 08:26:57 PM »
Cor!!
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 792
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:02:27 PM »
Well I didnt see that coming Mingey an admin on FMTTM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 897
Superstar
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:15:37 AM »
Nufc forum actually
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 551
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 03:27:16 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Yesterday
at 07:45:52 AM
Our board is shit because it doesn't get much traffic. Their board is shit in a much more tragic way.
Quality over quantity lad, quality over quantity
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...