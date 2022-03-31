Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 31, 2022
Topic: You know youve made it when
El Capitan
March 31, 2022, 11:27:22 PM
They start having to merge threads about you. Calm the feck down lads, Im just one guy.




I particularly liked Coulby aka the Wealdstone Raiders comment I dont condone violence, but can someone a bit bigger than me call him out. Id do it myself, but Im busy at work etc



Robbso said you were 8 stone wet through, but Im honestly not that scary Coulbs lad 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Reply #1 on: April 01, 2022, 05:30:05 AM


are winding that lot up again.

I know you can look after yourself but you are safe on here with me and Bernie the known giant slayers monkey




that's if you are not already us in the first place ------------- don't be letting on to Ken if you are like rava
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #2 on: April 01, 2022, 12:22:11 PM
How many parrots does one have to penetrate to become such a revered figure?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #3 on: April 01, 2022, 01:44:02 PM
Cheers Matty That made me look to see if I could actually see that site. Found Ricks thread and thought Id stepped into a time machine. Redkens long rant - I *think* hes serious  :alf:

Rick takes the piss out of the low post levels on here when nearly every thread on there in admin or moderator  :alf: :alf:

Some gadge doesnt believe in violence but thanks Matty should be confronted to his face  :alf: :alf:

Flyme Lite, theyve got two threads pinned . You need to go over and see what they are, the radical fuckers  :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #4 on: April 01, 2022, 11:07:27 PM
Its no laughing matter, Bob.

Do you even KNOW how much money Kenny is having to plough into Redraw to keep it afloat???

With the sheer volume of posts they have on there, youre talking upwards of two pounds a month. Just think on eh
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:04:43 PM
Hows you matey, everything good ?
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:45:27 PM
5 replies  :homer: :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:55:31 PM
Heres another  :like:
Logged
Minge
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:25:28 PM
Your a popular guy , here's a top up
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:48:20 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 04:25:28 PM
Your a popular guy , here's a top up

Does Kenny put an extra finger up your bum for every reply 



Yer daft baldy get 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #10 on: Today at 07:45:52 AM
Our board is a shit because it doesn't get much traffic. Their board is shit in a much more tragic way.

The likelihood is COB has had its day and Red Roar will never have its day. Of the two, this has better fundamentals in place for growth.
Logged
LeeTublin
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:02:10 PM
90% of the posts on the front page on there are started by Admin or moderators. Most of them are Lids spouting shite. 
Logged
El Capitan
Reply #12 on: Today at 01:19:19 PM
Their forum software is running on version 2.1, where as this place is running on 1.1


So theyre, like, 1 betterer.


Its just maths, guys.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
