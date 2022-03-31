Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 02, 2022, 03:20:58 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
You know youve made it when
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: You know youve made it when (Read 307 times)
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 789
You know youve made it when
«
on:
March 31, 2022, 11:27:22 PM »
They start having to merge threads about you. Calm the feck down lads, Im just one guy.
I particularly liked Coulby aka the Wealdstone Raiders comment I dont condone violence, but can someone a bit bigger than me call him out. Id do it myself, but Im busy at work etc
Robbso said you were 8 stone wet through, but Im honestly not that scary Coulbs lad
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 840
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:30:05 AM »
are winding that lot up again.
I know you can look after yourself but you are safe on here with me and Bernie the known giant slayers
that's if you are not already us in the first place ------------- don't be letting on to Ken if you are like
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 5 013
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 12:22:11 PM »
How many parrots does one have to penetrate to become such a revered figure?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 583
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:44:02 PM »
Cheers Matty That made me look to see if I could actually see that site. Found Ricks thread and thought Id stepped into a time machine. Redkens long rant - I *think* hes serious
Rick takes the piss out of the low post levels on here when nearly every thread on there in admin or moderator
Some gadge doesnt believe in violence but thanks Matty should be confronted to his face
Flyme Lite, theyve got two threads pinned . You need to go over and see what they are, the radical fuckers
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 789
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:27 PM »
Its no laughing matter, Bob.
Do you even KNOW how much money Kenny is having to plough into Redraw to keep it afloat???
With the sheer volume of posts they have on there, youre talking upwards of two pounds a month. Just think on eh
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 888
Superstar
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:04:43 PM »
Hows you matey, everything good ?
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 789
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:45:27 PM »
5 replies
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 888
Superstar
Re: You know youve made it when
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:55:31 PM »
Heres another
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...