« on: March 31, 2022, 11:27:22 PM »









I particularly liked Coulby aka the Wealdstone Raiders comment I dont condone violence, but can someone a bit bigger than me call him out. Id do it myself, but Im busy at work etc







I particularly liked Coulby aka the Wealdstone Raiders comment I dont condone violence, but can someone a bit bigger than me call him out. Id do it myself, but Im busy at work etc

Robbso said you were 8 stone wet through, but Im honestly not that scary Coulbs lad

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:30:05 AM »



are winding that lot up again.



I know you can look after yourself but you are safe on here with me and Bernie the known giant slayers









are winding that lot up again.

I know you can look after yourself but you are safe on here with me and Bernie the known giant slayers

that's if you are not already us in the first place ------------- don't be letting on to Ken if you are like

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:44:02 PM »



Rick takes the piss out of the low post levels on here when nearly every thread on there in admin or moderator



Some gadge doesnt believe in violence but thanks Matty should be confronted to his face



Cheers Matty That made me look to see if I could actually see that site. Found Ricks thread and thought Id stepped into a time machine. Redkens long rant - I *think* hes serious

Rick takes the piss out of the low post levels on here when nearly every thread on there in admin or moderator

Some gadge doesnt believe in violence but thanks Matty should be confronted to his face

Flyme Lite, theyve got two threads pinned . You need to go over and see what they are, the radical fuckers