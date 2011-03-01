Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: You know youve made it when  (Read 128 times)
« on: Yesterday at 11:27:22 PM »
They start having to merge threads about you. Calm the feck down lads, Im just one guy.




I particularly liked Coulby aka the Wealdstone Raiders comment I dont condone violence, but can someone a bit bigger than me call him out. Id do it myself, but Im busy at work etc



Robbso said you were 8 stone wet through, but Im honestly not that scary Coulbs lad 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:30:05 AM »


are winding that lot up again.

I know you can look after yourself but you are safe on here with me and Bernie the known giant slayers monkey




that's if you are not already us in the first place ------------- don't be letting on to Ken if you are like rava
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:22:11 PM »
How many parrots does one have to penetrate to become such a revered figure?
Cheers Matty That made me look to see if I could actually see that site. Found Ricks thread and thought Id stepped into a time machine. Redkens long rant - I *think* hes serious  :alf:

Rick takes the piss out of the low post levels on here when nearly every thread on there in admin or moderator  :alf: :alf:

Some gadge doesnt believe in violence but thanks Matty should be confronted to his face  :alf: :alf:

Flyme Lite, theyve got two threads pinned . You need to go over and see what they are, the radical fuckers  :alf: :alf: :alf:
