El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 787





Posts: 45 787 You know youve made it when « on: Yesterday at 11:27:22 PM »









I particularly liked Coulby aka the Wealdstone Raiders comment I dont condone violence, but can someone a bit bigger than me call him out. Id do it myself, but Im busy at work etc







Robbso said you were 8 stone wet through, but Im honestly not that scary Coulbs lad They start having to merge threads about you. Calm the feck down lads, Im just one guy.I particularly liked Coulby aka the Wealdstone Raiders comment I dont condone violence, but can someone a bit bigger than me call him out. Id do it myself, but Im busy at work etcRobbso said you were 8 stone wet through, but Im honestly not that scary Coulbs lad Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 827





Posts: 4 827 Re: You know youve made it when « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:30:05 AM »



are winding that lot up again.



I know you can look after yourself but you are safe on here with me and Bernie the known giant slayers









that's if you are not already us in the first place ------------- don't be letting on to Ken if you are like are winding that lot up again.I know you can look after yourself but you are safe on here with me and Bernie the known giant slayersthat's if you are not already us in the first place ------------- don't be letting on to Ken if you are like Logged