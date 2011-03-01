Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Just watched Sky Sports News  (Read 96 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 07:43:16 PM »
Womens cricket  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: dropped five times on way to a century. But thats cricket she said  :alf: :alf:

Fucks sake
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:44:44 PM »
The Aussies will spank them anyway.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:47:56 PM »
Ill watch then
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:50:41 PM »
I thought you might :mido:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:09:32 PM »
Remember Rod Marsh trying to slap that streaker on the arse with his bat?
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:17:56 PM »
Amputee cricket's an odd one.

Stumps everywhere.
I know where you live
