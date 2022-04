Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 577 Men in womenís sport again « on: Yesterday at 01:14:46 PM » https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cycling/60934099



She was a pretty handy male cyclist and now fancies winning millions of trophies. I think (!) Iím open minded but this is not right in any way. Let her race against other trans women to keep it fair. Small fields, like

Re: Men in womenís sport again « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:00:23 PM » People from my generation will remember former Iron Curtain "women" athletes, particularly from the 80's smashing every record in the book. Some of those records still stand today, and some of those athletes, particularly the ones from field events are now blokes! Was listening to a news report earlier where a Doctor was saying, essentially having gone through male puberty is the difference, hence that swimmer in the States winning everything at the moment. There's also the case of the South African whose name escapes me, who seemed to get a lot of grief, but was able to prove she was as she popped out the womb and was drug free!

Robbso

Re: Men in womenís sport again « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:54:08 PM » The Czech Republic had this beauty in the early 80

Jarmila Kratochvilova she ran middle distance. Fucking hell.



Jarmila Kratochvilova she ran middle distance. Fucking hell.

Ollyboro



Re: Men in womenís sport again « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:10:36 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 04:54:08 PM The Czech Republic had this beauty in the early 80

Jarmila Kratochvilova she ran middle distance. Fucking hell.



Jarmila Kratochvilova she ran middle distance. Fucking hell.



Fucking Hell!! I remember hearing all the cow bells sounding when Ms. Kratochvilova ran the Bern meeting. It turned out to be her bollocks clanking.



Fucking Hell!! I remember hearing all the cow bells sounding when Ms. Kratochvilova ran the Bern meeting. It turned out to be her bollocks clanking.

I think she still holds the World record for the 800m, unless it got cancelled.

Robbso

Re: Men in womenís sport again « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:30:10 PM » Not sure if she still does, but it was the longest standing track WR at one time.

headset

Re: Men in womenís sport again « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:54:41 AM » all this trans stuff will come down to the courts and solicitors in the end - the solicitors the clever fuckers and they are clever fuckers as well as dodgy fuckers will just as usual see it as a 'money earner' for themselves.



I'm not prejudiced towards them in any way but I would make it clear you compete in your birth certificate category for money and fame - regardless of what you claim to be - and I say that respectfully.



if you want to compete in the women's event for example after being born a man - then, by all means, do so if the governing bodies agree, but you don't get the money or fame should you win.





the fame/winners title goes to the first 'birth female' over the line.