headset

Online



Posts: 4 825





Posts: 4 825

Re: Men in womenís sport again « Reply #7 on: Today at 05:54:41 AM » all this trans stuff will come down to the courts and solicitors in the end - the solicitors the clever fuckers and they are clever fuckers as well as dodgy fuckers will just as usual see it as a 'money earner' for themselves.



I'm not prejudiced towards them in any way but I would make it clear you compete in your birth certificate category for money and fame - regardless of what you claim to be - and I say that respectfully.



if you want to compete in the women's event for example after being born a man - then, by all means, do so if the governing bodies agree, but you don't get the money or fame should you win.





the fame/winners title goes to the first 'birth female' over the line.