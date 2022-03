Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 7 395





Posts: 7 395

Re: Men in womenís sport again « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:00:23 PM » People from my generation will remember former Iron Curtain "women" athletes, particularly from the 80's smashing every record in the book. Some of those records still stand today, and some of those athletes, particularly the ones from field events are now blokes! Was listening to a news report earlier where a Doctor was saying, essentially having gone through male puberty is the difference, hence that swimmer in the States winning everything at the moment. There's also the case of the South African whose name escapes me, who seemed to get a lot of grief, but was able to prove she was as she popped out the womb and was drug free!