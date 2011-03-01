Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Looking for someone to rim Vera Lynn with my Nanna
Author
Topic: Looking for someone to rim Vera Lynn with my Nanna (Read 281 times)
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 785
Looking for someone to rim Vera Lynn with my Nanna
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:42:33 PM
Any recommendations?
Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.
Thanks in advance
«
Last Edit:
Today
Today at 02:20:09 PM by Ben G
»
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 509
Infant Herpes
Re: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:05:12 AM
Rolf Harris is looking for work. He's not morbidly obese, but he's got a history as a singer, thick glasses and his track record suggests he'll be unlikely to sexually abuse a lady of your Nan's advanced years.
I know where you live
TMG501
Online
Posts: 240
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:25:28 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:42:33 PM
Any recommendations?
Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.
Thanks in advance
You are a fucking arsehole aren't you?
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 785
Re: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:08:22 AM
Quote from: TMG501 on
Today
at 10:25:28 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:42:33 PM
Any recommendations?
Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.
Thanks in advance
You are a fucking arsehole aren't you?
No.
I live with my grandparents and do a lot for them
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 516
Re: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:17:23 AM
Bit of a cheap shot Matty
As Capio would say Be Better
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 785
Re: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:22:38 AM
Simply responding in kind, old sport
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 5 433
Re: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:57:21 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:42:33 PM
Any recommendations?
Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.
Sounds like Elton Johns yer man. Sorry person.
Thanks in advance
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 571
Re: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:43:57 PM
Thread title
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 785
Re: Looking for someone to rim Vera Lynn with my Nanna
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:38:11 PM
LISTEN, RIGHT, BEN. YOU HAVE OVERSTEPPED THE LINE BIG TIME WITH THIS NOW.
THE GLOVES ARE OFF AND THE LUBE IS OUT.
IM SO ANGRY RIGHT NOW IM TYPING WITH THE CAPSLOCK ON.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 045
Re: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:47:37 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:43:57 PM
Thread title
just noticed .....quality
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 395
Re: Looking for someone to rim Vera Lynn with my Nanna
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:05:07 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 11:42:33 PM
Any recommendations?
Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.
Thanks in advance
Thora Hird might fit the bill. Not obese but the stairlift will come in handy!
