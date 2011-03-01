Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna  (Read 177 times)
« on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 PM »
Any recommendations?


Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.




Thanks in advance  :beer: :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:12 AM »
Rolf Harris is looking for work. He's not morbidly obese, but he's got a history as a singer, thick glasses and his track record suggests he'll be unlikely to sexually abuse a lady of your Nan's advanced years.
I know where you live
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:25:28 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:42:33 PM
Any recommendations?


Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.




Thanks in advance  :beer: :beer:

You are a fucking arsehole aren't you?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:08:22 AM »
Quote from: TMG501 on Today at 10:25:28 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:42:33 PM
Any recommendations?


Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.




Thanks in advance  :beer: :beer:

You are a fucking arsehole aren't you?


No.

I live with my grandparents and do a lot for them  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:17:23 AM »
Bit of a cheap shot Matty

As Capio would say Be Better

 klins
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:22:38 AM »
Simply responding in kind, old sport 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:57:21 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:42:33 PM
Any recommendations?


Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.


Sounds like Elton Johns yer man. Sorry person.




Thanks in advance  :beer: :beer:
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:43:57 PM »
Thread title  :alf: :alf: :alf:
