TMG501

Offline



Posts: 240





It's What's In The Groove That Counts





Posts: 240It's What's In The Groove That Counts

Re: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:25:28 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:42:33 PM





Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.









Thanks in advance

Any recommendations?Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.Thanks in advance

You are a fucking arsehole aren't you? You are a fucking arsehole aren't you?