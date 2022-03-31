Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 508



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 508Infant Herpes

Re: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:12 AM » Rolf Harris is looking for work. He's not morbidly obese, but he's got a history as a singer, thick glasses and his track record suggests he'll be unlikely to sexually abuse a lady of your Nan's advanced years.