March 31, 2022, 12:49:36 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna
Author
Topic: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna (Read 14 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 782
Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:42:33 PM »
Any recommendations?
Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.
Thanks in advance
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 508
Infant Herpes
Re: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:05:12 AM »
Rolf Harris is looking for work. He's not morbidly obese, but he's got a history as a singer, thick glasses and his track record suggests he'll be unlikely to sexually abuse a lady of your Nan's advanced years.
I know where you live
