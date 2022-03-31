Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Looking for someone to sing Vera Lynn to my Nanna
« on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 PM »
Any recommendations?


Her preferences are for someone morbidly obese, and with glasses as thick as milk bottles.




Thanks in advance  :beer: :beer:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:05:12 AM »
Rolf Harris is looking for work. He's not morbidly obese, but he's got a history as a singer, thick glasses and his track record suggests he'll be unlikely to sexually abuse a lady of your Nan's advanced years.
