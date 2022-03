Bernie

Posts: 7 547 Connor Malley Released « on: Today at 12:15:01 PM »

Must be a kick in the balls to be out on loan and then get a call to tell you you are being released!



I'm sure he'll find a lower league club though.





https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/youngsters-set-to-depart-this-summer?fbclid=IwAR3u3JUWGZORuIcFesHtRCJFWD0aXNXXIHc7B3zFHl9b8evTpQ33mHhBbwc