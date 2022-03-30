Welcome,
March 30, 2022, 06:22:38 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
Topic: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
headset
Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
I did chuckle that he bottled the answer.
.what a fucking wet wipe.
grow some balls Sir Keir no pun intended.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10665561/SARAH-VINE-rape-victims-Ukraine-know-woman-Sir-Keir.html
Bernie
Re: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
He wants women to vote for him........but can't say what one is.
Rutters
Re: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
It was always going to happen.
When you base politics on 'Identity' rather than class what do you do when those Identities clash?
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
Jamie Wallis MP comes out as trans and speaks of rape ordeal
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-60925885
That lad/lass has some issues
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Re: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
FFS, the worlds going bonkers. Theres a lunatic dictator bombing the fuck out of his neighbours not too far away from Western Europe and we have elected members of parliament who do not know whether they are a gadge or a tart and a leader of the opposition to the worst PM in living memory who darent say if youve got a cock youre a gadge and if you havent get the dishes done.
Fucking mental
headset
Re: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
I agree with all that.
You can be what you want to be and call yourself what you want to call yourself.
but at the end of the day when you strip it all back - if you are born with a cock you are a male.
if you are born with a pussy you are female...
