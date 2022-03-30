Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 30, 2022, 06:22:38 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis  (Read 212 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 816


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:54:35 AM »
I did chuckle that he bottled the answer.

.what a fucking wet wipe.

grow some balls Sir Keir no pun intended.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10665561/SARAH-VINE-rape-victims-Ukraine-know-woman-Sir-Keir.html
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 547


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:41:48 AM »
He wants women to vote for him........but can't say what one is.

 :nige:
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 634


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:03:34 AM »
It was always going to happen.

When you base politics on 'Identity' rather than class what do you do when those Identities clash?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 007


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:44:30 AM »
Jamie Wallis MP comes out as trans and speaks of rape ordeal https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-60925885

That lad/lass has some issues
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 015


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:03:26 PM »
FFS, the worlds going bonkers. Theres a lunatic dictator bombing the fuck out of his neighbours not too far away from Western Europe and we have elected members of parliament who do not know whether they are a gadge or a tart and a leader of the opposition to the worst PM in living memory who darent say if youve got a cock youre a gadge and if you havent get the dishes done.

Fucking mental
« Last Edit: Today at 01:05:04 PM by Robbso » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 816


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:38:21 PM »
I agree with all that.

You can be what you want to be and call yourself what you want to call yourself.



but at the end of the day when you strip it all back - if you are born with a cock you are a male.

if you are born with a pussy you are female...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 