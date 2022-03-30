Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 30, 2022, 02:32:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis  (Read 155 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 811


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:54:35 AM »
I did chuckle that he bottled the answer.

.what a fucking wet wipe.

grow some balls Sir Keir no pun intended.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10665561/SARAH-VINE-rape-victims-Ukraine-know-woman-Sir-Keir.html
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 547


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:41:48 AM »
He wants women to vote for him........but can't say what one is.

 :nige:
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 632


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:03:34 AM »
It was always going to happen.

When you base politics on 'Identity' rather than class what do you do when those Identities clash?
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 007


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:44:30 AM »
Jamie Wallis MP comes out as trans and speaks of rape ordeal https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-60925885

That lad/lass has some issues
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 015


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:03:26 PM »
FFS, the worlds going bonkers. Theres a lunatic dictator bombing the fuck out of his neighbours not too far away from Western Europe and we have elected members of parliament who do not know whether they are a gadge or a tart and a leader of the opposition to the worst PM in living memory who darent say if youve got a cock youre a gadge and if you havent get the dishes done.

Fucking mental
« Last Edit: Today at 01:05:04 PM by Robbso » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 