March 30, 2022, 02:32:15 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
Author
Topic: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
headset
Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
I did chuckle that he bottled the answer.
.what a fucking wet wipe.
grow some balls Sir Keir no pun intended.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10665561/SARAH-VINE-rape-victims-Ukraine-know-woman-Sir-Keir.html
Bernie
Re: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
He wants women to vote for him........but can't say what one is.
Rutters
Re: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
It was always going to happen.
When you base politics on 'Identity' rather than class what do you do when those Identities clash?
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
Jamie Wallis MP comes out as trans and speaks of rape ordeal
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-60925885
That lad/lass has some issues
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Re: Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether a women can have a penis
FFS, the worlds going bonkers. Theres a lunatic dictator bombing the fuck out of his neighbours not too far away from Western Europe and we have elected members of parliament who do not know whether they are a gadge or a tart and a leader of the opposition to the worst PM in living memory who darent say if youve got a cock youre a gadge and if you havent get the dishes done.
Fucking mental
