Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 29, 2022, 11:22:39 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Does your water smell funny?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Does your water smell funny? (Read 19 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 5 004
Does your water smell funny?
«
on:
Today
at 09:17:28 AM »
When I run a tap or start the shower it smells chemically.
I do have really strong sense of smell mind you.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...