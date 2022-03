Bernie

Boris Johnson - Statesman « on: Yesterday at 07:56:27 AM »



"Johnson is a leader who is helping more,í said Zelensky. He continued: ĎBritain is definitely on our side. It is not performing a balancing act. Britain sees no alternative for the way out of the situation. Britain wants Ukraine to win and Russia to lose.í"



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10661985/What-blow-Boris-haters-Ukraine-hails-greatest-ally-says-DAVID-PATRIKARAKOS.html



One in the eye for the pro EU mob who told us that we would be reduced to zero if we left the EU cartel. Well where has the EU been in all this?



Re: Boris Johnson - Statesman « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:13:16 AM » The EU have been acting while Boris was grandstanding. Boris loves the limelight and he loves making speeches. But its all smoke and mirrors and bullshit. I nearly fell for it myself, he made good speeches on sanctioning oligarchs and helping refugees. A couple of weeks later he had banned 20 oligarchs, 20 that had already been banned in the US for years. The Eu had sanctioned 100 oligarchs in comparison to us. Then despite his noble pledges we made it as hard as possible for ukranian refugees to come here, where the EU opened its arms to woman and kids fleeing bombardment we would only let them come if they had a relative here, even then they had to go through a visa application. Expecting people fleeing bombs to remember to have packed l 3 utility bills and have a good internet roaming package on their mobiles.

Boris is a hapless chancer, a politician in a job way beyond his capacity. Regardless of the colour rosette he wears that must be obvious to all.



Re: Boris Johnson - Statesman « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:14:30 AM » What, the EU who have taken millions of refugees without question? That EU?

Re: Boris Johnson - Statesman « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:37:03 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 08:13:16 AM The EU have been acting while Boris was grandstanding. Boris loves the limelight and he loves making speeches. But its all smoke and mirrors and bullshit. I nearly fell for it myself, he made good speeches on sanctioning oligarchs and helping refugees. A couple of weeks later he had banned 20 oligarchs, 20 that had already been banned in the US for years. The Eu had sanctioned 100 oligarchs in comparison to us. Then despite his noble pledges we made it as hard as possible for ukranian refugees to come here, where the EU opened its arms to woman and kids fleeing bombardment we would only let them come if they had a relative here, even then they had to go through a visa application. Expecting people fleeing bombs to remember to have packed l 3 utility bills and have a good internet roaming package on their mobiles.

Boris is a hapless chancer, a politician in a job way beyond his capacity. Regardless of the colour rosette he wears that must be obvious to all.



Boris is a hapless chancer, a politician in a job way beyond his capacity. Regardless of the colour rosette he wears that must be obvious to all.







The EU ( notably Germany and Italy) are currently financing Putinís war machine to the tune of $1 Billion a day.The EU didnít open up its arms to any refugees. Individual nations did that. The EU has provided nothing in the way of lethal defensive weaponry to Ukraine. Ukraine is being kept in the fight thanks to the courage of the people of Ukraine ,plus the huge amount of military equipment from the UK and US. The EU has done bugger all but posture and talk. Donít take my word for it listen to the Ukraine president.

Re: Boris Johnson - Statesman « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:56:49 PM » Olly you failed to mention france selling defence to Russia of £233M since 2014 when eu countries embargoed them selves from doing so. Sums up our French allies when it comes to breaking rules. Lets get some balance to your statement. We have stood firm with Ukraine unlike others who just sit on the fence. And if the Ukraine president says so, then thats good enough for me

Re: Boris Johnson - Statesman « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:04:00 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Yesterday at 03:56:49 PM Olly you failed to mention france selling defence to Russia of £233M since 2014 when eu countries embargoed them selves from doing so. Sums up our French allies when it comes to breaking rules. Lets get some balance to your statement. We have stood firm with Ukraine unlike others who just sit on the fence. And if the Ukraine president says so, then thats good enough for me



Indeed. Various countries got round the embargo because they were fulfilling contracts signed prior to the embargo. Some estimates put the cost of the invasion to Russia at up to $20 billion a day. As daft as it sounds, a few hundred million quid in sales is neither here nor there. Although I agree the ethics involved are questionable.



Indeed. Various countries got round the embargo because they were fulfilling contracts signed prior to the embargo. Some estimates put the cost of the invasion to Russia at up to $20 billion a day. As daft as it sounds, a few hundred million quid in sales is neither here nor there. Although I agree the ethics involved are questionable.

None of this has anything to do with my point that the EU have taken in millions of refugees despite the OP suggesting otherwise. And when it comes to flogging stuff to Russians, let's be honest, Britain has done Russia proud in helping it wash its dirty money.