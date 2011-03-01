Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 29, 2022, 09:22:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boris Johnson - Statesman  (Read 194 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 540


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:56:27 AM »
Striding the world stage like a true leader.

"Johnson is a leader who is helping more, said Zelensky. He continued: Britain is definitely on our side. It is not performing a balancing act. Britain sees no alternative for the way out of the situation. Britain wants Ukraine to win and Russia to lose."

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10661985/What-blow-Boris-haters-Ukraine-hails-greatest-ally-says-DAVID-PATRIKARAKOS.html

One in the eye for the pro EU mob who told us that we would be reduced to zero if we left the EU cartel. Well where has the EU been in all this?
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 656



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:13:16 AM »
The EU have been acting while Boris was grandstanding. Boris loves the limelight and he loves making speeches.  But its all smoke and mirrors and bullshit. I nearly fell for it myself, he made good speeches on sanctioning oligarchs and helping refugees. A couple of weeks later he had banned 20 oligarchs, 20 that had already been banned in the US for years. The Eu had sanctioned 100 oligarchs in comparison to us. Then despite his noble pledges we made it as hard as possible for ukranian refugees to come here, where the EU opened its arms to woman and kids fleeing bombardment we would only let them come if they had a relative here, even then they had to go through a visa application. Expecting people fleeing bombs to remember to have packed l 3 utility bills and have a good internet roaming package on their mobiles.

Boris is a hapless chancer, a politician in a job way beyond his capacity. Regardless of the colour rosette he wears that must be obvious to all.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 507

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:30 AM »
What, the EU who have taken millions of refugees without question? That EU?
Logged
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 567



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:36:27 AM »
 rava
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:13:16 AM
The EU have been acting while Boris was grandstanding.

Boris is a hapless chancer, a politician in a job way beyond his capacity. Regardless of the colour rosette he wears that must be obvious to all.

Perfect.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 432


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:37:03 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:13:16 AM
The EU have been acting while Boris was grandstanding. Boris loves the limelight and he loves making speeches.  But its all smoke and mirrors and bullshit. I nearly fell for it myself, he made good speeches on sanctioning oligarchs and helping refugees. A couple of weeks later he had banned 20 oligarchs, 20 that had already been banned in the US for years. The Eu had sanctioned 100 oligarchs in comparison to us. Then despite his noble pledges we made it as hard as possible for ukranian refugees to come here, where the EU opened its arms to woman and kids fleeing bombardment we would only let them come if they had a relative here, even then they had to go through a visa application. Expecting people fleeing bombs to remember to have packed l 3 utility bills and have a good internet roaming package on their mobiles.

Boris is a hapless chancer, a politician in a job way beyond his capacity. Regardless of the colour rosette he wears that must be obvious to all.



The EU ( notably Germany and Italy) are currently financing Putins war machine to the tune of $1 Billion a day.The EU didnt open up its arms to any refugees. Individual nations did that. The EU has provided nothing in the way of lethal defensive weaponry  to Ukraine. Ukraine is being kept in the fight thanks to the courage of the people of Ukraine ,plus the huge amount of military equipment from the UK and US. The EU has done bugger all but posture and talk. Dont take my word for it listen to the Ukraine president.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 540


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:39:51 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 08:14:30 AM
What, the EU who have taken millions of refugees without question? That EU?

Didn't have much choice did they? They are just walking across the borders into the EU
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 143


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:56:49 PM »
Olly  you failed to mention france selling defence to Russia of £233M  since 2014 when eu countries embargoed them selves from doing so. Sums up our French allies when it comes to breaking rules. Lets get some balance to your statement.   We have stood firm with Ukraine unlike others who just sit on the fence. And if the Ukraine president says so, then thats good enough for me
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 507

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:04:00 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 03:56:49 PM
Olly  you failed to mention france selling defence to Russia of £233M  since 2014 when eu countries embargoed them selves from doing so. Sums up our French allies when it comes to breaking rules. Lets get some balance to your statement.   We have stood firm with Ukraine unlike others who just sit on the fence. And if the Ukraine president says so, then thats good enough for me

Indeed. Various countries got round the embargo because they were fulfilling contracts signed prior to the embargo. Some estimates put the cost of the invasion to Russia at up to $20 billion a day. As daft as it sounds, a few hundred million quid in sales is neither here nor there. Although I agree the ethics involved are questionable. 
                                                         
 None of this has anything to do with my point that the EU have taken in millions of refugees despite the OP suggesting otherwise. And when it comes to flogging stuff to Russians, let's be honest, Britain has done Russia proud in helping it wash its dirty money.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 