« on: Today at 07:56:27 AM »



"Johnson is a leader who is helping more, said Zelensky. He continued: Britain is definitely on our side. It is not performing a balancing act. Britain sees no alternative for the way out of the situation. Britain wants Ukraine to win and Russia to lose."



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10661985/What-blow-Boris-haters-Ukraine-hails-greatest-ally-says-DAVID-PATRIKARAKOS.html



One in the eye for the pro EU mob who told us that we would be reduced to zero if we left the EU cartel. Well where has the EU been in all this?



Striding the world stage like a true leader.One in the eye for the pro EU mob who told us that we would be reduced to zero if we left the EU cartel. Well where has the EU been in all this?

Posts: 4 656 Re: Boris Johnson - Statesman « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:13:16 AM » The EU have been acting while Boris was grandstanding. Boris loves the limelight and he loves making speeches. But its all smoke and mirrors and bullshit. I nearly fell for it myself, he made good speeches on sanctioning oligarchs and helping refugees. A couple of weeks later he had banned 20 oligarchs, 20 that had already been banned in the US for years. The Eu had sanctioned 100 oligarchs in comparison to us. Then despite his noble pledges we made it as hard as possible for ukranian refugees to come here, where the EU opened its arms to woman and kids fleeing bombardment we would only let them come if they had a relative here, even then they had to go through a visa application. Expecting people fleeing bombs to remember to have packed l 3 utility bills and have a good internet roaming package on their mobiles.



« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:30 AM » What, the EU who have taken millions of refugees without question? That EU?

The EU ( notably Germany and Italy) are currently financing Putins war machine to the tune of $1 Billion a day.The EU didnt open up its arms to any refugees. Individual nations did that. The EU has provided nothing in the way of lethal defensive weaponry to Ukraine. Ukraine is being kept in the fight thanks to the courage of the people of Ukraine ,plus the huge amount of military equipment from the UK and US. The EU has done bugger all but posture and talk. Dont take my word for it listen to the Ukraine president.

