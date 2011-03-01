Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 29, 2022, 11:22:33 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boris Johnson - Statesman
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Boris Johnson - Statesman (Read 59 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 537
Boris Johnson - Statesman
«
on:
Today
at 07:56:27 AM »
Striding the world stage like a true leader.
"
Johnson is a leader who is helping more, said Zelensky. He continued: Britain is definitely on our side. It is not performing a balancing act. Britain sees no alternative for the way out of the situation. Britain wants Ukraine to win and Russia to lose.
"
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10661985/What-blow-Boris-haters-Ukraine-hails-greatest-ally-says-DAVID-PATRIKARAKOS.html
One in the eye for the pro EU mob who told us that we would be reduced to zero if we left the EU cartel. Well where has the EU been in all this?
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 656
Re: Boris Johnson - Statesman
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:13:16 AM »
The EU have been acting while Boris was grandstanding. Boris loves the limelight and he loves making speeches. But its all smoke and mirrors and bullshit. I nearly fell for it myself, he made good speeches on sanctioning oligarchs and helping refugees. A couple of weeks later he had banned 20 oligarchs, 20 that had already been banned in the US for years. The Eu had sanctioned 100 oligarchs in comparison to us. Then despite his noble pledges we made it as hard as possible for ukranian refugees to come here, where the EU opened its arms to woman and kids fleeing bombardment we would only let them come if they had a relative here, even then they had to go through a visa application. Expecting people fleeing bombs to remember to have packed l 3 utility bills and have a good internet roaming package on their mobiles.
Boris is a hapless chancer, a politician in a job way beyond his capacity. Regardless of the colour rosette he wears that must be obvious to all.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 506
Infant Herpes
Re: Boris Johnson - Statesman
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:14:30 AM »
What, the EU who have taken millions of refugees without question? That EU?
Logged
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 566
Re: Boris Johnson - Statesman
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:36:27 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 08:13:16 AM
The EU have been acting while Boris was grandstanding.
Boris is a hapless chancer, a politician in a job way beyond his capacity. Regardless of the colour rosette he wears that must be obvious to all.
Perfect.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...