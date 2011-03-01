MF(c) DOOM

Re: Boris Johnson - Statesman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:13:16 AM »
The EU have been acting while Boris was grandstanding. Boris loves the limelight and he loves making speeches. But its all smoke and mirrors and bullshit. I nearly fell for it myself, he made good speeches on sanctioning oligarchs and helping refugees. A couple of weeks later he had banned 20 oligarchs, 20 that had already been banned in the US for years. The Eu had sanctioned 100 oligarchs in comparison to us. Then despite his noble pledges we made it as hard as possible for ukranian refugees to come here, where the EU opened its arms to woman and kids fleeing bombardment we would only let them come if they had a relative here, even then they had to go through a visa application. Expecting people fleeing bombs to remember to have packed l 3 utility bills and have a good internet roaming package on their mobiles.



Boris is a hapless chancer, a politician in a job way beyond his capacity. Regardless of the colour rosette he wears that must be obvious to all.