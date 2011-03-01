Obviously more to this fucker than any of us imagined. Him at Chelsea must have opened doors for the bent fuckers at the top of the Russian government all over London.
Abramovich was the person who recommended Putin as Yeltsin's successor to Yeltsin. When Putin formed his first cabinet as Prime minister, Abramovich personally interviewed all the candidates. It's strongly rumoured that Putin insisted Abramovich became Governor of some shithole in the far East of Russia. That way Putin could fling him in jail at the first sign of any malfeasance, but keep the money pouring into his own pockets - essentially it was old style Mafia tribute money. There are eye-witness accounts that Putin personally insisted Abramovich bought chelsea. Abramovich admitted his corruption and closeness to Putin during the Berezovsky court proceedings. He's knacker deep up Putin's arse and always has been.