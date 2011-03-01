Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 29, 2022, 12:43:43 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Abramovic  (Read 68 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 564



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:49:25 PM »
As a matter of interest, what the fuck is he doing at peace talks 

Sometimes  feel *Ive* been poisoned and Ive lost my bloody mind.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 011


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:41:59 PM »
Obviously more to this fucker than any of us imagined. Him at Chelsea must have opened doors for the bent fuckers at the top of the Russian government all over London.

Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 505

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:24:08 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:41:59 PM
Obviously more to this fucker than any of us imagined. Him at Chelsea must have opened doors for the bent fuckers at the top of the Russian government all over London.



Abramovich was the person who recommended Putin as Yeltsin's successor to Yeltsin. When Putin formed his first cabinet as Prime minister, Abramovich personally interviewed all the candidates. It's strongly rumoured that Putin insisted Abramovich became Governor of  some shithole in the far East of Russia. That way Putin could fling him in jail at the first sign of any malfeasance, but keep the money pouring into his own pockets - essentially it was old style Mafia tribute money. There are eye-witness accounts that Putin personally insisted Abramovich bought chelsea. Abramovich admitted his corruption and closeness to Putin during the Berezovsky court proceedings. He's knacker deep up Putin's arse and always has been.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 