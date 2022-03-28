Gingerpig

Sadly i expect the people who have exposed the bullshit will dissappear Pol Pot style He is getting a hammering & goes back to all he knows ........dictatorship & fascism , my way or else .Same Lad ripped him apart weeks ago , & the daft sod tried again & got it handed to him on a plate again by wiser people who know considerably more than him & his " source"Sadly i expect the people who have exposed the bullshit will dissappear Pol Pot style « Last Edit: March 28, 2022, 08:09:31 PM by Gingerpig » Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Posts: 7 740 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #2 on: March 28, 2022, 08:30:13 PM » Second time the thick cunt has been caught spouting horse shit about Ukraine.



Hes had a verbal shooing and has yet again responded by threatening to ban people. Must be the most thin skinned fanny in the UK.



Posts: 841 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #3 on: March 29, 2022, 09:15:06 AM » People on there who think themselves so 'progressive' will pretend not to have seen it because they share his politics.



Posts: 1 102 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #4 on: March 29, 2022, 12:25:30 PM »



Putins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoons





Suppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars He has posted more but put the blame on his sourcePutins in a bunker, constipated drinking prune juice watching cartoonsSuppose when you worked allegedly on top gear for a week...... You have very ITK friends about wars Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Anyway, my point is, it would be one very stupid person to divulge the information him on FMTTM is claiming to be privy to, regardless of what country the gadge works for. Im certain when I joined up we were reminded almost daily about the official secrets act, fucking hell we were even warned about foreign women( Eastern European)loitering around bars near naval bases trying to get information from gullible, drunken matelots. The majority of us daft cunts couldnt remember where our ship was berthed never mind any government secretsAnyway, my point is, it would be one very stupid person to divulge the information him on FMTTM is claiming to be privy to, regardless of what country the gadge works for. Logged

Posts: 1 102 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #10 on: March 30, 2022, 07:59:48 AM » Always be grafters there...... Greedy rednose will allow anyone for clicks Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Posts: 3 364 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #12 on: March 30, 2022, 09:52:46 AM » Has that thread been pulled now?



Bad dad is clearly up his own arse with plenty of posters rimming him. Logged

Posts: 1 102 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #14 on: March 31, 2022, 03:09:28 PM » At it again today on another thread...... Can't help himself..... Some ego Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Posts: 896 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #15 on: March 31, 2022, 04:08:10 PM » Putin has literally just been giving a press conference where he has said tomorrow he will cut gas Logged

Posts: 1 102 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #16 on: March 31, 2022, 05:17:54 PM »





The Oracle of the War said today



So, I've been told how the west know chapter and verse Putin's plans and also the minutae of his daily movements (excuse the pun). I don't think I am allowed to divulge fully here yet but, suffice to say, if true, it's nuts. Surprisingly, it involves China, very heavily. The implication is also that Putin is as thick as a brick. I will say more later if I am allowed. Apparently in western military circles it's reasonably well known.



The west had his plans a long time ago. They are quite shocking really. The reason the Scandis got heavily involved in the Ukraine is that his long term plans involved going north to the Suwalki gap, taking the baltic states, thus connecting a border from Kalingrad to Odessa. Then he was going to nuke Sweden from North to south (he hates Sweden) ... they have already had dry runs with bombers into Swedish airspace, accompanied by fighter escort (they were chased off). He would then control the baltic as Finland would also succumb. The strategic island Gotland would be under Russian control. Germany have more or less thrown the Scandic and Baltic states under the bus ... blocking any Nato defence of those territories because they have a very important deal going with Russia for their gas supply. Hence Sweden's "volunteers" going into the Ukraine to do as much damage as possible.



The plan to use pre-emptive nukes is scary stuff.



I won't get any more info after today. As some of you think it's ballocks anyway, that won't matter a lot.





Last few words are only truth spouted Bad dads !"source" said he was going to "nuke Sweden .........as he hates them " was todays gemThe Oracle of the War said todaySo, I've been told how the west know chapter and verse Putin's plans and also the minutae of his daily movements (excuse the pun). I don't think I am allowed to divulge fully here yet but, suffice to say, if true, it's nuts. Surprisingly, it involves China, very heavily. The implication is also that Putin is as thick as a brick. I will say more later if I am allowed. Apparently in western military circles it's reasonably well known.The west had his plans a long time ago. They are quite shocking really. The reason the Scandis got heavily involved in the Ukraine is that his long term plans involved going north to the Suwalki gap, taking the baltic states, thus connecting a border from Kalingrad to Odessa. Then he was going to nuke Sweden from North to south (he hates Sweden) ... they have already had dry runs with bombers into Swedish airspace, accompanied by fighter escort (they were chased off). He would then control the baltic as Finland would also succumb. The strategic island Gotland would be under Russian control. Germany have more or less thrown the Scandic and Baltic states under the bus ... blocking any Nato defence of those territories because they have a very important deal going with Russia for their gas supply. Hence Sweden's "volunteers" going into the Ukraine to do as much damage as possible.The plan to use pre-emptive nukes is scary stuff.I won't get any more info after today. As some of you think it's ballocks anyway, that won't matter a lot.Last few words are only truth spouted Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Cheers mate, give me the gen and Ill post it on an English footy forum.



Ere gadge I have all this sensitive, confidential intel for you.Cheers mate, give me the gen and Ill post it on an English footy forum. Logged

Posts: 896 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #20 on: March 31, 2022, 07:28:56 PM »



It does remind me of the day today



Putin in a bunker, bunged up on prune juice except hes on TV



https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1SPWgodul_E Ive given up reading the siteIt does remind me of the day todayPutin in a bunker, bunged up on prune juice except hes on TV « Last Edit: March 31, 2022, 07:31:42 PM by Winston » Logged

Bad Dads heads fucking shot - no pun intended.



he and the others will be trying to track us all down....



its job done when the admin are starting to question themselves Bad Dads heads fucking shot - no pun intended.he and the others will be trying to track us all down....its job done when the admin are starting to question themselves Logged

Posts: 5 835 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #24 on: April 01, 2022, 05:38:38 AM » Quote from: kippers on March 30, 2022, 09:52:46 AM Has that thread been pulled now?



Bad dad is clearly up his own arse with plenty of posters rimming him.



Yeah the fucker pulled it but it is still on here - showing the cunt up



we should send it to the *mod police* and get him and westy fucked for breaking the official secrets act - the grassing fuckers will be breaking national security given they fucking hate the country anyroad the way that lot OTR go on.



Yeah the fucker pulled it but it is still on here - showing the cunt upwe should send it to the *mod police* and get him and westy fucked for breaking the official secrets act - the grassing fuckers will be breaking national security given they fucking hate the country anyroad the way that lot OTR go on. Logged

Posts: 3 364 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #26 on: April 01, 2022, 08:04:40 AM » After removing any dissident voices over the years, it was only a matter of time that the lefty mob on fmttm would turn on itself. Logged

Posts: 1 102 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #28 on: April 02, 2022, 08:31:28 AM »







I think it might be more to do with the lefty, social democratic politics with a dash of atheism and acceptance of nasty gay people and all that, but I could be wrong.



Russian forces have been driving heavy vehicles and digging trenches around Chernobyl, disturbing dust in the Red Forest, pretty much the most radioactive place on earth. Apparently the troops had no idea what Chernobyl was and were not told of the risks, protocols etc. That's going to end badly for a lot of them. I believe they have left now.





Right little Secret Agent Garbo isn;t he ?..........or a total bullshitter armchair general ....i bet he has a map too

He just can't help himself nowI think it might be more to do with the lefty, social democratic politics with a dash of atheism and acceptance of nasty gay people and all that, but I could be wrong.Russian forces have been driving heavy vehicles and digging trenches around Chernobyl, disturbing dust in the Red Forest, pretty much the most radioactive place on earth. Apparently the troops had no idea what Chernobyl was and were not told of the risks, protocols etc. That's going to end badly for a lot of them. I believe they have left now.Right little Secret Agent Garbo isn;t he ?..........or a total bullshitter armchair general ....i bet he has a map too Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

: the armchair general bit gave me a chuckle.



he seems to have gone all quiet now - the fucking gobshite : the armchair general bit gave me a chuckle.he seems to have gone all quiet now - the fucking gobshite Logged

Posts: 7 740 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #30 on: August 19, 2022, 01:33:56 PM »



Seems being torn a new one previously wasn't enough.



"The Prisoner" has the measure of him though



https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/a-very-dangerous-day.35759/ Silly cunt is at it again.Seems being torn a new one previously wasn't enough."The Prisoner" has the measure of him though Logged

Posts: 1 102 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #31 on: August 19, 2022, 04:19:55 PM » Yer could not make it up ................or could yer???? 3 sid territory « Last Edit: August 19, 2022, 10:00:21 PM by Gingerpig » Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Posts: 5 835 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:29:30 AM »





it can be a wonderful playground at times even just to read at times - never mind when grafting the place...





I've noticed a little off developing on Roar - that will have ken stretched if it kicks off any further - his pet mouse the rifle who he groomed and no holds barred Towersy having a little nibble at each other





one that might have some legs - no pun intended towersy it always produces the odd Perler moment/thread does fly me....it can be a wonderful playground at times even just to read at times - never mind when grafting the place...I've noticed a little off developing on Roar - that will have ken stretched if it kicks off any further - his pet mouse the rifle who he groomedand no holds barred Towersy having a little nibble at each otherone that might have some legs - no pun intended towersy Logged

Posts: 5 835 Re: baddad spitting his dummy out « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:22:11 AM »





so I will go against board rules and link roar to this thread.... only because Kenny lad has gone in for Rob retro style



if it gets taken down it gets taken down!





a big thumbs up Kenny lad I will give you that on this one ...





nail the big-nosed grassing fucker to the wall....





I wonder what his reply is to his 'historic banter'





some dodgy quotes in the link below their westy lad - did you think of them all by your self



Westy Nichols banged to rights and stiffed good and hard by Ken of R/R



1-0 ken





fuck it wont let me link the roar website -- someone has to copy them fly me pics off roar onto here -























i can't do pictures or would have snatched them and copied them off roar...so I will go against board rules and link roar to this thread.... only because Kenny lad has gone in for Rob retro styleif it gets taken down it gets taken down!a big thumbs up Kenny lad I will give you that on this one ...nail the big-nosed grassing fucker to the wall....I wonder what his reply is to his 'historic banter'some dodgy quotes in the link below their westy lad - did you think of them all by your selfWesty Nichols banged to rights and stiffed good and hard by Ken of R/R1-0 kenfuck it wont let me link the roar website -- someone has to copy them fly me pics off roar onto here - « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:50 AM by headset » Logged