Gingerpig
Bad dads !"source" said he was going to "nuke Sweden .........as he hates them " was todays gem
The Oracle of the War said today
So, I've been told how the west know chapter and verse Putin's plans and also the minutae of his daily movements (excuse the pun). I don't think I am allowed to divulge fully here yet but, suffice to say, if true, it's nuts. Surprisingly, it involves China, very heavily. The implication is also that Putin is as thick as a brick. I will say more later if I am allowed. Apparently in western military circles it's reasonably well known.
The west had his plans a long time ago. They are quite shocking really. The reason the Scandis got heavily involved in the Ukraine is that his long term plans involved going north to the Suwalki gap, taking the baltic states, thus connecting a border from Kalingrad to Odessa. Then he was going to nuke Sweden from North to south (he hates Sweden) ... they have already had dry runs with bombers into Swedish airspace, accompanied by fighter escort (they were chased off). He would then control the baltic as Finland would also succumb. The strategic island Gotland would be under Russian control. Germany have more or less thrown the Scandic and Baltic states under the bus ... blocking any Nato defence of those territories because they have a very important deal going with Russia for their gas supply. Hence Sweden's "volunteers" going into the Ukraine to do as much damage as possible.
The plan to use pre-emptive nukes is scary stuff.
I won't get any more info after today. As some of you think it's ballocks anyway, that won't matter a lot.
Last few words are only truth spouted
headset
Last few words are only truth spouted
Bad Dads heads fucking shot - no pun intended.
he and the others will be trying to track us all down....
its job done when the admin are starting to question themselves
